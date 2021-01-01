Welcome to
City Guesser
City Guesser
To begin the guessing game, select a location or difficulty.
-
Worldwide 🌍
Explore the far reaches of the world and take a wild guess of where you are it. Be sure to look at street signs and cars!Guess!
-
USA 🇺🇸
Explore different locations within the United States and make your guess based on the things around you. Good luck!Guess!
-
Europe 🇪🇺
Narrow down the search by limiting the possible area just to Europe. Can you get a perfect score? Watch out for flags!Guess!
-
Monuments 🏛️
Explore different monuments from around the globe! Is your monument trivia up to par? Give it a go now by clicking below!Guess!
-
Canada 🇨🇦
Ever been to Canada? No? Explore and use your guessing skills to sightsee Canada!Guess!
-
Russia 🇷🇺
Explore the depths of Russia and take a wild guess of where you are. Can you get 100%?Guess!
-
England 🇬🇧
Explore the depths of England and take a wild guess! Wales and Scotland are included.Guess!
-
France 🇫🇷
Can you locate different cities within France just by walking in them? Lets see!Guess!
-
Asia 🌏
Can you locate different cities within Asia just by seeing them? (Australia Included)Guess!
-
Japan 🇯🇵
Can you locate different cities within Japan? Click the guess button to start predicting!Guess!
-
India 🇮🇳
Is your Indian geography up to par? See if you can guess where you are at!Guess!
-
Brazil 🇧🇷
Ever been to Brazil? No? Let's see if you can locate these Brazilian cities!Guess!
-
Australia 🇦🇺
Is your Australian geography up to par? See if you can guess your location!Guess!
-
Argentina 🇦🇷
Explore Beautiful Argentina by walking around different cities within it.Guess!
Streaks Mode
Check out the newly released streaks gamemode. Put your geography skills to the test with Country Streak and Radius Streak.Let me play!
Challenges
Challenge yourself with the No Moving and Time Limit challenges. Click the buttons below to get started.No Moving Challenge