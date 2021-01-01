Welcome to

City Guesser

To begin the guessing game, select a location or difficulty.

Streaks Mode

Check out the newly released streaks gamemode. Put your geography skills to the test with Country Streak and Radius Streak.

Let me play!

Challenges

Challenge yourself with the No Moving and Time Limit challenges. Click the buttons below to get started.

No Moving Challenge

START GUESSING

START GUESSING

NEXT ROUND

×

Click Map To Guess

×

Click Map To Guess

1.0x

×

Time Challenge

Video will stop playing after this many seconds:

Select the mode you want to play.

Loading..
Hey Guesser! 👋 We just released our Streaks Gamemode. Let's Play! ×
Hey! 👋 Like City Guesser? Try the multiplayer version! Play Online! ×